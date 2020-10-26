Kareena Kapoor flaunts baby bump with Saif Ali Khan; Ranbir parties with Alia & family

With the resumption of shootings and easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the stars are back on the streets in a delight for the paparazzi. Sunday witnessed Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s family as they went out and about on the streets of Mumbai. While Kareena flaunted her baby bump for the first time, her cousin celebrated with actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s family.

Kareena-Saif and Ranbir snapped

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed in a denim top and black pants and Saif Ali Khan in white kurta -pyjama as they were clicked on the busy lanes near their residence in Bandra. After announcing pregnancy in August, Kareena has been spotted when she had stepped out for shoots, but it was the first time that the baby bump was visible.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and his family, mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samara were clicked arriving for Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan’s birthday celebrations. Even Alia and her Raazi co-star was clicked by the paparazzi at the balcony.

Later, the star couple, who twinned in same shades of colour, their mothers, sisters with Shaheen Bhatt also in tow, posed for a selfie as well.

On the professional front

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Saif Ali Khan will feature in Bhoot Police also starring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, apart from announcing his autobiography a few days ago.

Ranbir and Alia are set to do their first film together with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, that was earlier slated to release in December this year. The former has films like Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s next in his kitty, while the latter is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

