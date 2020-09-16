Ali Fazal & 'Death On The Nile' Cast Pay Tribute To Agatha Christie On Her 130th Birthday

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal teamed up with his co-stars from Death on the Nile to mark the birth anniversary of detective novelist Agatha Christie. Recently, he took to social media and shared a video through his official Instagram handle. It features the actor along with Death on the Nile cast members like Tom Bateman, Rose Leslie, Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, and Emma Mackey, among others. Here is everything you need to know about Ali Fazal’s birthday wish video for Agatha Christie:

Ali Fazal and Death on the Nile cast's birthday wish for Agatha Christie

Actor Ali Fazal teamed up with Death on the Nile cast members to create a video for Agatha Christie on her 130th birth anniversary. He took to Instagram and shared a video clip through his official account on September 15, 2020, Tuesday. Stars like Tom Bateman, Rose Leslie, Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, and Emma Mackey wished the author with a special message in the post. They also called Agatha Christie as one of the most prolific storytellers of all time.

The compilation video also consists of some of the movie scenes featuring Death on the Nile cast. In the caption accompanying his social media post, Ali Fazal has paid respect to the author on her 130th birth anniversary. He wrote, “Here’s a very very special birthday message for Agatha Christie from the cast of #DOTN #DEATHONTHENILE. Out in cinemas soon!!!!! Have fun. @officialagathachristie @deathonthenile.” Check out Ali Fazal’s recent Instagram video:

Comments on Ali Fazal's post

Within a few hours of sharing the Instagram video on Agatha Christie’s birthday, Ali Fazal garnered more than 64, 000 views and over 90 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor have dropped their response to the clip. Many among them remembered the author on her birth anniversary. On the other hand, various people expressed themselves with a series of emoticons such as fire, hearts, heart-shaped smileys, blossoms, roses, and thumbs up, to name a few. Here are some of the comments that you must check out right away:

