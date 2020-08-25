Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says "I Can’t Wait" As She Goes Wallpaper Shopping For Her New Space

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently headed out for a wallpaper shopping session with one of her friends. The actor put up a post in which she revealed that she has been wallpaper hunting for her new space. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can be seen standing ahead of a wallpaper selection as she posed for the camera.

Several fans of the actor commented on how gorgeous the actor looked in her attire. The actor has been wallpaper shopping in London and thus fans are eager to know more about this new space which Sonam Kapoor hinted at with her caption.

Sonam Kapoor heads out to select new wallpaper for her new space

In the caption of the amazing post shared on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram, the actor mentioned that she and her friend have been wallpaper shopping. She added that she is doing this as she is excited about her new space. Further on, the actor said that she cannot wait for everything to come together. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja then closed the caption with a bunch of emojis. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked stunning in the picture shared. The light blue outfit matched with the perfect blue bag along with a cool pair of sneakers looked like a perfect combo for an elegant and classy outfit. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can also be seen wearing a few accessories which made her look further stand out and thus give her a more glamorous appeal.

Fans of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja were amazed by the amazing post and left several hearts and other emojis to compliment the actor on her look. Some fans also commented on how Sonam managed to blend in well with the aesthetic of her photo. Over the past couple of days, the actor has been posting a number of pictures that hint at book recommendations and several other family posts as well. The actor currently has no movies lined up for her. However, fans of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wish to see her soon on the big screen. The actor was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salmaan. The film received a mixed response at the box office and among fans as well.

