Ali Fazal And Surbhi Jyoti To Come Together For New Music Video?

Ali Fazal was last seen on the big screen in the Sanjay Dutt starrer Prassthanam last year. He was also a part of Netflix’s House Arrest by Shashanka Ghosh. Television actor Surbhi Jyoti has been missing from the big screen too. However, both these actors might be planning for a big surprise for their fans and Ali Fazal has just dropped a hint for the same.

ALSO READ | Ali Fazal Shares Old Post Reminiscing About His Artsy Days, Richa Chadha Replies

Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti to star together?

Ali Fazal recently took to social media to share a picture of himself with television actor Surbhi Jyoti. In the photo that he shared, both the actors are seen holding hands while gazing into each other’s eyes. Ali Fazal even captioned the picture as, “Something special coming soon #AajBhi”.

From the looks of it, the setup looks like a college campus. Ali Fazal is dressed in a casual denim shirt and pants. On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti is seen in a black t-shirt and backpack.

ALSO READ | Nia Sharma & Surbhi Jyoti's Adorable Bond With Senior 'Naagin' Anita Hassanandani

Check out Ali Fazal’s post here:

Surbhi Jyoti had taken to her social media a few weeks ago to share a picture with Ali Fazal. She had even informed her fans that something exciting is coming up. Now, this is a confirmation that the two actors are coming together for a project.

ALSO READ | Ali Fazal Dons Batman Mask For 'quick Delivery' To Needy; Richa Says 'Oh My Heart', Watch

If several media reports are to be believed, Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti are coming together for a music video. The video will be reportedly directed by Gurmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame. The shoot has been completed and will soon be released on the internet. Many fans of both the actors have been speculating and waiting for the latest project to be out. With the latest announcement on Ali Fazal’s social media, fans can expect the wait to be over soon.

On the other hand, Ali Fazal has been grabbing a lot of headlines for his relationship with Richa Chadha. His impending marriage has been a matter of discussion among many fans. Both the actors and their family members have refused to comment on the same.

ALSO READ | Surbhi Jyoti's Vast Shoe Collection That Her Fans Should Not Miss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.