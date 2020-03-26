Nia Sharma & Surbhi Jyoti's Adorable Bond With Senior 'Naagin' Anita Hassanandani

Indian television actor Anita Hassanandani has stolen many hearts with her performance in the series Naagin. Though the actor essaying the lead Naagin in each installment has changed, Anita Hassanandani has enhanced the thrill in every season. Not only on-screen but she shares an adorable bond with her co-stars off-screen too. Among others, Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti have quite often showered their love on the senior Naagin Anita Hassanandani on social media. Here are a few pictures, which give major BFF goals to their fans and followers.

Nia Sharma & Surbhi Jyoti's cordial bond with Anita Hassannadani

Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma shared the below picture. Posing behind the cameras, Nia Sharma along with Anita Hassanandani looked stunning in sarees. Expressing her excitement to work with Anita, Nia Sharma wrote a caption that read, 'From Head-banging in Parties to actually working together for the first time...' Check out the post below.

Naagin 3 actor Surbhi Jyoti also poured her love on Anita Hassanandani. Surbhi Jyoti shared a picture from the sets and in the caption of the picture praised her co-star. Instagramming the photo, she wrote, 'My wish is to have this Vish as a friend forever'. For the unversed, the name of Anita's character in the third instalment was Vish.

Not only in pictures but the Naagin actors have also entertained and amused the audience by recording fun videos. The below video featuring the Naagin 3 actors can tickle the funny bone of the viewers as the duo is seen enjoying each others' company. Watch it below:

