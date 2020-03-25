The Debate
Surbhi Jyoti's Vast Shoe Collection That Her Fans Should Not Miss

Bollywood News

Surbhi Jyoti is considered to be one of the most stylish actors in television. Read on to know more about her vast shoe collection.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is a widely popular actress known for her work in Hindi TV shows and Punjabi films. The versatile actress has won many awards for her performances. Surbhi Jyoti along with having a vast presence in the television world also dominates social media. Jyoti's quirky fashion has made her popular among the masses. Read to know about Surbhi Jyoti's shoe collection that is literally every girl's envy right now. 

READ:Surbhi Jyoti's Looks That Can Be Easily Recreated For Sangeet And Mehendi Parties

Surbhi Jyoti's shoe collection is every girl's envy

READ:Surbhi Jyoti And Nia Sharma's Uber-chic Fringe Hairstyle Is A Must-try This Season; See

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

READ:'Naagin 3' Actor Surbhi Jyoti Shows Her Love For Selfie Poses In These Pictures

Surbhi Jyoti knows how to style well and get clicked for Instagram. The sporting actress has a vast shoe collection. In the pictures above, Jyoti can be seen donning strappy heels in the colors black and green. Surbhi likes to don colours that bring out her style.

READ:WATCH: Surbhi Jyoti Asks A Fan About Her Favourite 'Naagin', Gets A Hilarious Response

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Surbhi Jyoti has always been one such actress who loves to mix style with comfort. In the above pictures, she can be seen donning trainers in the colors pink and grey. Jyoti looks great as she pairs them with casual attires.

READ:Surbhi Jyoti's Collection Of Fancy Bags That You Must Check Out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

As much as she loves to mix style and comfort, she also believes in coming up with edgy looks. Surbhi can be seen in an all-black outfit with silver pointed-toe boots. She is also seen wearing a simple outfit with brown pointed-toe boots that enhance her look.

READ:Surbhi Jyoti's Chemistry With Karan Singh Grover In 'Qubool Hai' Is Serious Couple Goals

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Related Stories

