Ali Fazal Dons Batman Mask For 'quick Delivery' To Needy; Richa Says 'Oh My Heart', Watch

Bollywood News

Ali Fazal turned Batman for 'quick delivery' of food to the needy amid lockdown in Mumbai. His would-be wife Richa Chadha replied 'Oh my heart' to his video.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ali Fazal turns Batman for 'quick delivery' to needy; Richa says 'Oh my heart', Watch

It seems Ali Fazal has got too inspired after working alongside ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot in the upcoming 'Death on the Nile'. The actor turned himself into the superhero Batman on Tuesday. While superheroes only do good deeds only in films and comics, the 3 Idiots star can be called one in real life, as he wore the famed cowl for a cause, to deliver food to the needy amid the national lockdown over COVID-19. 

READ: Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Star In Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani's 'Fukrey 3'?

Ali took to social media on Tuesday to share a video from his car, where he has dressed himself like Batman, albeit with a black N95 mask to go along with the other part of the iconic superhero’s face. The song Raah Me Unse from Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s Vijaypath was playing in the background. 

He wrote that he was confusing the haters and the trollers, and added that he made a quick delivery of food to some in Vile Parle in Mumbai. Ali urged the ‘superheroes’ and even tagged Gal Gadot to ask if she was ready with her suit.

READ: Richa Chadha Gives Virtual Company To Beau Ali Fazal Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Watch

Here’s the post

On Instagram, he wrote the lyrics of the song, ‘Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi!’ (fear coming true). Ali quipped how he couldn’t muster the courage to face the wrath of the people outside so he called the DCs to help out.

He also urged everyone to come out and help irrespective of whether it would be seen as big or small.

His would-be wife Richa Chadha went gaga over his gesture. She laughed over it and replied, ‘oh my heart.’

Apart from Ali, Prakash Raj, Raaj Shaandiliyaa, Manish Mundra have been among the names who worked towards providing food to daily wagers and medical essentials at hospitals.

READ: Ali Fazal Has A Solution To Make Riz Ahmed's Stubborn Parents Stay At Home

For the bigger purpose of relief that the country goes through due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, and others have come forward and pledged amounts to the PM-CARES fund and some have also donated to the state’s relief funds. Despite the national lockdown lasting till April 14, the number of cases have shot up to 1251. 32 casualties have also been reported across the country.

READ: Coronavirus Causes Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal To Postpone Wedding; Couple Releases Statement

 

 

First Published:
