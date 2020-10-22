Ali Fazal Piques Curiosity As He Hints At New Announcement, Frenzy Fans Ask For Hint

Actor Ali Fazal who is set to enthrall fans with his rowdy character in the second installment of Mirzapur piqued the curiosity of fans with a surprise. The actor shared his picture on social media while hinting at a new announcement coming soon for his fans. The actor also wrote about the release of Mirzapur 2 which he stated will release on October 22 night.

Ali Fazal hints about a new project

In the post, looking dapper in formals, the actor is leaving hearts to flutter with the news of an announcement that is coming in way for his fans. He also left all excited with the news that Mirzapur 2 is releasing on October 22 night. Several fans and followers of the actor were excited to know about the announcement in the comment section. One of the users asked the actor to at least give a hint about the upcoming announcement. Another user guessed and wrote, “Is it about Death on the Nile?” A third follower chimed in and expressed his excitement of seeing the actor getting into the character of Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur once again. Another follower hailed the actor’s look in the picture and called it, “Adorable, cool and artistic.”

Read: Richa Chadha Wishes 'beautiful Man' Ali Fazal On B'day With Slow-mo Video Of Actor

Read: Mirzapur 2's Ali Fazal Reveals Pankaj Tripathi's Popular Dialogue Was Unscripted

Yes Because i am worth it. ( Lorea.... sorry not that.. )

ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON!! For now , the show releases tonight. Enjoy that all ya you. Love , Ali pic.twitter.com/FV3aIWbglC — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) October 22, 2020

Adorable cool artistic look buddy love from #Pakistan — Safi Khan (@SafiKhanMagical) October 22, 2020

Mubarak #Mirzapur2



Excited to see you again the character of

GUDDU BHAIYA — Happy Life (@imahuman29) October 22, 2020

Is it abt death on the Nile ?? I'm waiting for it ..... — Pranay Merchant (@PranayMerchant1) October 22, 2020

Are bhai kuchh hint toh do — Zaid Khan durrani (@durranizaidkhan) October 22, 2020

Going by the post, it seems that the actor is all set to announce his collaboration with a beauty brand as he mentioned the tagline of one of the prominent brands Loreal and wrote, “Because I am worth it and even apologized for saying it before his fans guess what is coming in way for them. Ali Fazal is promoting the release of the highly anticipated show in full swing. Before the release, the actor has been sharing several teasers and prominent dialogue clips from the series leaving the fans on toes to watch the series on the first day. Meanwhile, apart from Mirzapur, the actor will be seen next in Death on the Nile. Death on the Nile cast includes Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Directed by Branagh, it is a follow-up to the 2017 hit Murder on the Orient Express. The film is based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name published in 1937. Death on the Nile is scheduled to release on December 18, 2020.

Read: Ali Fazal Pens Quirky Note For Richa Chadha, Says 'Found Cat Woman With Her Mask Off'

Read: Ali Fazal Says He Would 'think Twice' Before Casting Someone Like Him; Read More

(Image credit: Ali Fazal/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.