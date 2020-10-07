Ali Fazal Says He Would 'think Twice' Before Casting Someone Like Him; Read More

Ali Fazal has become a popular name in the entertainment industry. He has worked on both, Bollywood as well as Hollywood projects. He will soon be seen reprising his much-acclaimed character Govind Pandit aka Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur season 2. Now the actor expressed his gratitude on being cast on the show.

Ali Fazal says he would think twice to cast someone like him

In a recent interview with Variety, Ali Fazal talked about being a part of Mirzapur. He said that if he was a producer, he would think twice before casting someone like him. He mentioned that people usually rely on previous images of actors and not what they can bring to the table. Expressing his gratitude, the actor asserted that he really gives credit to the team in Excel Entertainment for seeing his potential, especially the directors and writers.

Mirzapur season 2 has generated great buzz among the audiences. People have high expectations from the upcoming season. Addressing the hype, Ali Fazal said that it is what happens with part twos. He stated that the viewers are always expecting more and it just gets harder. The actor mentioned that the creators have to top the first one, not just match it.

Mirzapur season 2 is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani serve as executive producers for Excel Entertainment, along with Kassim Jagmagia. The show is created by Puneet Krishna for Amazon Prime Video and will be streaming on the OTT platform from October 23, 2020.

Ali Fazal on colour-blind casting

Ali Fazal who will also appear in the star-studded film, Death on the Nile, opened up about colour-blind casting. He said that the culture has shifted. The actor mentioned that people are talking about diversity in so many areas and across the globe. He asserted that blind casting is a thing now, and it is happening. Ali noted that some movies are geographically relevant and therefore one cannot have blind casting, but when they can, they hope to seize the moment.

Death on the Nile cast includes Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Directed by Branagh, it is a follow-up to the 2017 hit Murder on the Orient Express. The film is based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name published in 1937. Death on the Nile is scheduled to release on December 18, 2020

