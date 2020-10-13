Mirzapur 2's Ali Fazal Reveals Pankaj Tripathi's Popular Dialogue Was Unscripted

Mirzapur has become one of the most anticipated Indian web series. Premiering on Amazon Prime Video, the much-awaited second season of the show is all set to release on October 23, 2020, on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Recently, while talking about the first season of the show and the performances of the actors, Ali Fazal revealed that Pankaj Tripathi’s dialogue “Tum Vishudh C****** Ho” was unscripted. Read further ahead on how actor Pankaj Tripathi improvised on the scene and more.

Ali Fazal reveals Pankaj Tripathi's improvisation

Season one of Mirzapur became a huge success. Some of the scenes and dialogues from the series have gone on to become hugely populer. Recently, while having a candid chat with Koimoi, Ali Fazal revealed an interesting fact about Pankaj Tripathi. The actor plays the character of Kaleen Bhaiya in the series and has left fans in awe with his critically acclaimed performance. During the chat, Ali Fazal revealed that Pankaj Tripathi is the one who came up with the popular “Tum Vishudh C****** Ho” dialogue as it was unscripted.

The Victoria and Abdul actor said that he was there on the sets of Mirzapur at the time when this scene was being shot. He mentioned that Pankaj Tripathi has "a bank", and there are endless words, stories and even some solutions. He feels that actors of his age will need an entire lifetime to learn about it. Ali said that it is a lot of fun working with Pankaj Tripathi as he creates a type of magic on the sets and this has been on-going ever since Fukrey. Ali Fazal revealed that in Fukrey, they often used to keep improvising their dialogues.

Talking about the famous dialogue, Ali Fazal said that it came in spontaneously while they were shooting the scene. It was all a part of Pankaj Tripathi’s improvisation as an actor. The actor said that Pankaj Tripathi is way ahead of what a normal actor may think, and has unmatchable magic. Ali Fazal also shared that he would have loved to play the character of Kaleen Bhaiya if not Guddu.

