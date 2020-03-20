The Debate
Ali Fazal Has A Solution To Make Riz Ahmed's Stubborn Parents Stay At Home

Bollywood News

Ali Fazal has given a hilarious reply to Riaz Ahmed's question on how to ground the elderly parents. Here is what Ali Fazal replied. Read more.

Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal has a solution for those elderly parents who refuse to stay at home during times of quarantine. The actor has joked about telling his elderly parents that World War III was on its way. On Friday, March 20, British actor Riz Ahmed who is popular for his performances in Venom and in The Night Of asked his followers on Twitter how they managed to keep their stubborn parents indoors.

Many fans and followers replied to Riz Ahmed by sharing their own ideas. But Ali Fazal had the most different solution to the problem. Check out his reply to Riz Ahmed.

Also Read: Coronavirus Causes Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal To Postpone Wedding; Couple Releases Statement

Also Read: Richa Chadha's Breezy Picture Melts Beau Ali Fazal's Heart As He Comments 'Mohabbat'

Here is a look at Riz Ahmed's tweet

This is what Ali Fazal replied to Riz Ahmed's tweet

Many other netizens had hilarious replies to Riz Ahmed's tweet. Some Twitterati said that they hid their dad's car keys. Another Twitterati replied saying that they bought their parents some new books to read. Another user also shared a hilarious video on how to stop stubborn parents from leaving the house. Watch the video below

Reportedly, Ali Fazal and his actor fiancee Richa Chadha have postponed their wedding because of the Coronavirus pandemic.  Reports also suggest that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were planning to get married in April. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha also had guests flying from the US and Europe for the wedding. To prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the couple has postponed their wedding.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Or Ali Fazal, Whose Blazer With Bow Tie Look Is Your Favourite?

Also Read: Richa Chadha Flaunts Her Engagement Ring After Announcing Wedding With Ali Fazal, See Here

 

 



