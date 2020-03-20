Ali Fazal Has A Solution To Make Riz Ahmed's Stubborn Parents Stay At Home

Actor Ali Fazal has a solution for those elderly parents who refuse to stay at home during times of quarantine. The actor has joked about telling his elderly parents that World War III was on its way. On Friday, March 20, British actor Riz Ahmed who is popular for his performances in Venom and in The Night Of asked his followers on Twitter how they managed to keep their stubborn parents indoors.

Many fans and followers replied to Riz Ahmed by sharing their own ideas. But Ali Fazal had the most different solution to the problem. Check out his reply to Riz Ahmed.

Here is a look at Riz Ahmed's tweet

Any ideas on how to tell our parents they’re grounded? — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) March 19, 2020

This is what Ali Fazal replied to Riz Ahmed's tweet

I told them its WW3 . https://t.co/LfBu8UJjXl — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) March 20, 2020

Many other netizens had hilarious replies to Riz Ahmed's tweet. Some Twitterati said that they hid their dad's car keys. Another Twitterati replied saying that they bought their parents some new books to read. Another user also shared a hilarious video on how to stop stubborn parents from leaving the house. Watch the video below

Found this on tik tok pic.twitter.com/dg3ULxgVOz — Debbie Pascoe (@RealDebbieBurns) March 20, 2020

Reportedly, Ali Fazal and his actor fiancee Richa Chadha have postponed their wedding because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Reports also suggest that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were planning to get married in April. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha also had guests flying from the US and Europe for the wedding. To prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the couple has postponed their wedding.

