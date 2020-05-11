Last Updated:

Ali Fazal's Confusing Post Draws Hilarious Reactions; Richa Chadha Also Expresses Surprise

Ali Fazal's confusing post on Twitter that seemed to take a dig at the 'challenges' trend drew hilarious reactions. Richa Chadha also expressed surprise

Written By
Joel Kurian
Ali Fazal's confusing post draws hilarious reactions; Richa Chadha also expresses surprise

The lockdown has not been the most comfortable time for everyone. Amid the difficulties and boredom, some have been keeping themselves occupied by participating in challenges. Numerous challenges have become popular in recent times, as the system involving creating a chain with one person going on to tag others and spreading the word.

It’s not clear if Ali Fazal was trying to take a dig at the challenges trend, but his confusing post left his followers scratching their heads to understand the meaning. The actor started with ‘post a challenge’ and ‘tag 4 n a half people’, and what followed was random words like ‘do push-ups’, ‘drink soda’, ‘don’t go the bathroom’, ‘shut up’, ‘stay here’, ‘sing a song’, before concluding ‘there is no work at all.’

Here’s the post

Netizens had some quirky reactions to his confusing post. One posted a meme from his own web show Mirzapur about Pankaj Tripathi praising his intelligence. A user asked if it was Newton’s formula. With the unique name of Elon Musk’s baby making headlines, one asked if he had met the baby.

Ali’s Fukrey co-star and girlfriend Richa Chadha was also confused and posted Jim Carrey’s meme asking  ‘who are talking you?’ ‘What the hell are you talking about?’

Netizens also consoled her that there was nothing to worry and he was fine.

Ali and Richa were planning to get married in April. However, the wedding has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo has been doing their bit in the battle against COVID-19, personally going to the streets to deliver essentials.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

