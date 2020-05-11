Ali Fazal's confusing post draws hilarious reactions; Richa Chadha also expresses surprise

The lockdown has not been the most comfortable time for everyone. Amid the difficulties and boredom, some have been keeping themselves occupied by participating in challenges. Numerous challenges have become popular in recent times, as the system involving creating a chain with one person going on to tag others and spreading the word.

It’s not clear if Ali Fazal was trying to take a dig at the challenges trend, but his confusing post left his followers scratching their heads to understand the meaning. The actor started with ‘post a challenge’ and ‘tag 4 n a half people’, and what followed was random words like ‘do push-ups’, ‘drink soda’, ‘don’t go the bathroom’, ‘shut up’, ‘stay here’, ‘sing a song’, before concluding ‘there is no work at all.’

Here’s the post

Now. Lsn. Post a challenge. And tag 4 n a half people . Jao. Mwchua..jaa na be. Bhak saale..do it. Ab do push up maaro, soda peeyo. Nai. Baaaaathroom koi nahi jaayega. Shut up. Stay here. Aur..ruko ruko..aur. Gaana gaogey tum- chalo. Sunao beta. sunaade na. koi kaam hee nahi hai — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) May 9, 2020

Netizens had some quirky reactions to his confusing post. One posted a meme from his own web show Mirzapur about Pankaj Tripathi praising his intelligence. A user asked if it was Newton’s formula. With the unique name of Elon Musk’s baby making headlines, one asked if he had met the baby.

This is like Newton’s formula need to experiment before we find solution !!😊😊 — Indoneous (@indoneous) May 9, 2020

Elon musk ka ladke se mila kya — Deven Lad (@laddven) May 10, 2020

Ali Bhai

Yaar busy apko hona hai ya subko karna hai 😋. But nice one 👏👏👏 — Sameer Sheikh (@sameer_svhyd) May 9, 2020

Ali’s Fukrey co-star and girlfriend Richa Chadha was also confused and posted Jim Carrey’s meme asking ‘who are talking you?’ ‘What the hell are you talking about?’

Netizens also consoled her that there was nothing to worry and he was fine.

I think he is angry at people posting challenge. pic.twitter.com/qjgewn9oUu — Ada Shriadhar (@seriousaurat) May 9, 2020

Don't worry ma'am he is ok।🤩 — Ayan Malik (@AyanMal91391221) May 9, 2020

Ali and Richa were planning to get married in April. However, the wedding has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo has been doing their bit in the battle against COVID-19, personally going to the streets to deliver essentials.

