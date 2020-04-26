Ali Fazal Wishes 'the 1st Superstar' Al Pacino With This Ultimate Fanboy Throwback Story

One of the stalwarts of Hollywood, veteran actor Al Pacino celebrated his 80th birthday on Saturday and his fans from all across the world celebrated the day with him. Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who has forayed into international cinema and has met the Godfather star, took to his social media and posted a picture of himself with Al Pacino which was apparently taken at the premiere of Pacino's last film The Irishman. Ali wished his '1st superstar' with a heartfelt note and an anecdote to share with fans very much like a fanboy.

Ali Fazal spoke fondly of Al Pacino and stated, "I will keep posting this every year hopefully till the end of my days!! I know there are greater actors and greater films than his but this man, was the 1st Superstar and the most unique piece of art i got acquainted with." Reminiscing his childhood and Al's classic movies, he revealed, "I would sneak into my mamu’s room and watch his films. used to mimick him and then I stopped because its far beyond that. His 60-70 odd films I managed to gobble up during college."

Clearly, the Godfather actor has had a great influence on Ali Fazal while growing up and that makes the latter glad that Al Pacino is now 'back in action'. "Of course now he’s back in action after a horrible phase of bad acts. We all have that. Its ok. Such is." He wished the iconic thespian and quipped about giving his blessings to him as he said, "So, Happy Birthday Al. Aasirwaad jaroori hai na.. 🙅🏾🙅🏾".

Al Pacino has had an illustrious career spanning over 5 decades and has won many awards for the movies that he has been a part of. He was last seen in Jordan Peele's web series The Hunters which released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, has been actively posting updates about his life under self-quarantine while under lockdown through his social media accounts.

The Victoria & Abdul star was supposed to tie the knot with his actor girlfriend, now fiancee, Richa Chadha in the summer of 2020. Their plans have, however, gone topsy turvy now given the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country and the subsequent lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread.

