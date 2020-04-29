Richa Chadha, along with Ali Fazal, joined Hollywood superstars Mindy Kaling and Mahershala Ali for a virtual party amid the lockdown. The superstars appeared on this virtual party session to celebrate a Netflix original. The show Never Have I Ever stars Mindy Kaling and revolves around the story of a first-generation Indian-American teen. Therefore, to celebrate this, British musician DJ Rekha hosted a special Instagram party.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal take part in an online party with Mindy Kaling & Mahershala Ali

DJ Rekha and the show's cast, including members like Poorna Jagannathan, came up with this idea. They, therefore, decided to throw a Bollywood party to promote their show. Joining them from Mumbai were Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, they were the only Bollywood stars who attended the Instagram party. According to a news portal, the party was typically what a lockdown party would look like. Speaking about the show, a source told the portal that the show is coming at a time when everyone is seeking respite.

According to the news portal, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were more than happy to join the party. Mindy Kaling too was seen at the party having a good time. Oscar-nominated actor Mahershala Ali too made his appearance at the party and had a good time. The show Never Have I Ever speaks of an authentic story of a first-generation Indian growing up in the United States of America. It was reported by the news portal that both Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal loved the trailer of the show and were more than happy to share their excitement.

The source also shared with the portal that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal felt that shows like Never Have I Ever are a great step forward in making significant changes in pop culture. The party had good music and the guests enjoyed their time very much, courtesy DJ Rekha. She was later thanked by the guests for being a good host and coming up with a fun theme.

