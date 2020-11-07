Ali Fazal Eagerly Waits For US Presidential Election Results, Says 'we Need To Know'

The 2020 presidential election is arousing curiosity in the people who are eagerly waiting for the results of the ongoing vote counting. Bollywood actor Ali Fazal who is also on the list of stars who are anxiously waiting for the results shared a post on social media and wrote about the “trickle-down” in the economy which is severely affecting all.

The actor penned the post on Twitter and wrote, “All those wondering still - Yes we need to know what goes down in the US elections because the trickle-down affect deeply. The whole world I suppose is waiting. It’s important.” This is not the first time that the actor has shown his interest in the US elections. Earlier, he shared a newspaper article on Twitter which described that Joe Biden won votes in Michigan, reclaiming another "blue wall" state President Trump won in 2016. While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “This is good this is good. Not saying much this time. Waiting. Waiting.” Apart from this, he even replied to the post by a fan who asked him to characterize Trump if he was a part of the film Batman. Ali who is known for his witty comments, wrote, “I like penguins but yea- the penguin.”

All those wondering still - Yes we need to know what goes down in the US elections because the trickle down affects deeply. The whole world i suppose is waiting. Its important. #USElectionResults2020 #BidenHarris2020 @JoeBiden @BernieSanders @AOC @KamalaHarris — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, ahead of the election results, Democratic Presidential candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden addressed the nation in connection with the 'current state of the race'. Speaking about gaining a lead on Donald Trump, Biden said that while they don't have a winning declaration yet, the number tells 'a clear and convincing story' stating that the Democrats are about to 'win this race'. Speaking about taking the lead over Donald Trump, Joe Biden added that he is not waiting to take action and has already begun meeting with public health experts along with his vice-presidential pick Senator Kamala Harris.

The US Presidential elections for 2020 ended on November 3 but the results have not yet been announced. As the vote-counting continues Democratic candidate Joe Biden seems to have taken the lead over the Republican candidate and current US President Donald Trump in several states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, and Wiscon along with several others.

