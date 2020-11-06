Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Enjoy Visiting The Pyramids Of Egypt; Display Love For Each Other

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have lately been spending some precious time in Egypt. Richa Chadha recently took to social media to speak about the great pyramids of Egypt while also shedding some light on her experiences with her travel partner, Ali Fazal. She mentioned through the pictures that ‘Guddu Bhaiya’ is one of the best travel buddies ever as he carries everything necessary in his bag and is always up for adventures.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s time in Egypt

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have lately been keeping their fans updated about their trip to Egypt which has been quite eventful for the couple. She posted a bunch of pictures from the location, highlighting the beauty of Egypt while speaking highly of her companion. In the first picture posted, she is seen showcasing the stunning pyramids of Egypt which never fail to mesmerize.

Along with the lovely pyramid photograph, the actor has mentioned that these magnificent structures were built by a huge number of people, following the orders of a king. Richa Chadha has revealed that visiting the pyramids has been on her bucket list for quite some time. She has indicated that she loves places that are historic and old and hence wishes to visit Harappa someday.

In the next picture, Richa Chadha has spoken about her travel companion, Ali Fazal. She posted a bunch of random pictures from Egypt while speaking about Ali Fazal’s fascinating travel habits. She posted a selfie with her fiancé, next to a pyramid, while calling him by his Mirzapur character name, ‘Guddu Bhaiya’. She has mentioned that he is the perfect travel buddy who does not refrain from going out on adventures and enjoying the moment. She has further revealed that he carries all essentials in his backpack and is, therefore, reliable as well. Have a look at the bunch of pictures on Richa Chadha’s Instagram here.

Ali Fazal also decided to post a funny picture from his Misr visit, highlighting his quirky caption game. In the picture posted, the celebrity couple was seen posing in front of the pyramids while enjoying each other’s company. They both have a tired face on while their hair flies with the wind. Ali Fazal has mentioned in the caption that their aim was to click the cliché tourist picture and they seem to have succeeded. He has also jotted down a short poem for Richa. Have a look at the picture on Ali Fazal’s Instagram here.

