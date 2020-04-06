Surbhi Jyoti And Ali Fazal Look Intense In 'Aaj Bhi' Teaser; Watch Video Here

Television actor Surbhi Jyoti recently took to Instagram to share the teaser of her upcoming music video, Aaj Bhi, where she will share the screen space alongside Ali Fazal. The song Aaj Bhi is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra. The video that was shared by the actor shows the two resting their heads on each other and soon the next scene shows them separated, while the heart-touching song is playing in the background.

Along with the video, Surbhi Jyoti also wrote, “Some life experiences become part of you, live forever”. And went on to give a glimpse of the upcoming music video titled Aaj Bhi which is directed by Gurmeet Singh. Check out the teaser of the video below.

In a recent interview, Vishal Mishra went on to reveal that the song Aaj Bhi is emotional. He also went on to say that this song is very special to him on personal levels. He also said that he has written, sung and composed Aaj Bhi. Vishal Mishra also revealed that the song is from his personal life and hopes that the song and video will connect with the audience as well.

Before the release of the video, Surbhi Jyoti went on to share a few moments with her on-screen partner, Ali Fazal. The duo is being lauded for their appearance together as they reportedly share good on-screen chemistry. The song Aaj Bhi is all set to release on April 9, 2020. Check out a few pictures of Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal’s cute moments before the launch of the teaser.

