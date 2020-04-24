Ali Fazal Extends Ramzan Wishes, Urges Fans To Pray Indoors Amid Lockdown

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading uncertainty around the world, the celebration of the joyous occasion of Ramadan is likely to be different this year. However, several Bollywood stars have been expressing hope and praying for happiness and the return normalcy in the gloomy times. Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal conveyed his wishes to his fans and well-wishers by sharing a video and asking fans to celebrate the month by staying indoors.

Ali Fazal expressed the current mood in a video, where he urged all to stay at home, and pray from home, amid the lockdown. He also requested people to follow rules of self-isolation and social distancing during the month of the festivity. At last, he concluded the video by wishing his fans and followers a happy month and a happy year ahead.

Ramzaan Mubaarak! Be safe. मैं भी घरपे ही हूँ । कल परसों शायद अगर पेर्मिशन मिली तो निकलूँगा थोड़ा राशन का समान पोहोचाने । अगर नहीं तो भी ठीक है। Taking all safety measures even while stepping out. #Ramzaan pic.twitter.com/k7r3DXudvb — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 23, 2020

The actor extended his wishes and wrote, “Happy Ramzaan to everyone, Be safe. I am also at home these days. If I get permission then I will step out of the house to buy some groceries. Taking all safety measures even while stepping out of the house.”

Several fans of the star also extended out their best wishes on the special occasion. Some people even asked Ali about his plans for Ramzan this year. One of the user while extending out his wishes, wrote, “Ramzaan Mubaarak aapko bhi.” Another user wrote, “What makes you even charming day by day.....” Abiding by what Ali said, one of his fans wrote, “Ramadan Mubarak...Guddu bhaya appki bat to mannihi padegi.” “Thanks for the guiding bhai.. Shukriya aapko bhi bahut bahut mubarak ho.. Dua ki darkhast hai,” chimed another.

Ramzan Kareem Mubarak ⭐🌙 — Shah (@Salmanboss4) April 24, 2020

What makes you even charming day by day..... — Abdus Samad (@samadk29) April 23, 2020

Ramadan Mubarak...Guddu bhaya appki bat to mannihi padegi 🙏🙏👍🤪 — Abdul Gufran khan🇮🇳 (@khanabdulgufran) April 23, 2020

Thanks for the guiding bhai..

Shukriya aapko bhi bahut bahut mubarak ho..

Dua ki darkhast hai 🤗 — Suleman Shaikh (@Suleman36658782) April 23, 2020

Ali bhai dua mai yad rakhna — Syed Wasim (@WasimSye7) April 23, 2020

