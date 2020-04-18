Ali Fazal Shares A BTS Photo From The Sets Of 'Fukrey' And It Has A COVID-19 Twist

Ali Fazal worked in the movie Fukrey in the year 2013. The movie was a sleeper hit and managed to entertain the audience. Ali Fazal played the role of Zafar Bhai in Fukrey. The cast of the movie included Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand. After the hit of Fukrey, the makers of the movie decided to come up with a sequel that was Fukrey Returns.

In fact, various reports say that Fukrey 3 is all set to release in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the release date might vary. Ali Fazal recently shared a behind-the-scene photo on social media from the sets of Fukrey. The photo has a COVID-19 connection.

Ali Fazal's BTS pictures from the sets of Fukrey

In the photo, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Vishakha Singh, Priya Anand and Ali Fazal are seen posing. The image has gained over 36.8K views in a few hours. Ali Fazal mentioned in the caption that last night he dreamed about meeting all the people from the cast of Fukrey. He stated that the cast of the movie was asking for sanitizers instead of shaking hands. He added that he downloaded the image from his dream so that his co-stars could see it.

One the work front

Ali Fazal will be seen in the upcoming films Bhoot Police and Fukrey 3. Bhoot Police is a comedy horror film. The film is written and directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The cast of the film includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Kunal Khemu, Murli Sharma and more.

