Ali Fazal's tweet about 'asteroid hit' receives hilarious replies from netizens. Read

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several speculations regarding an asteroid hit are doing rounds on the Internet, creating fear among people. As per reports, many on Facebook said that on April 29, the world is going to end as an asteroid as big as the Himalaya is going to hit the planet. Asking his fans about their preparations regarding the asteroid hit, Ali Fazal shared a post on Twitter.

Many Facebook users started sharing a video by Headlines India and captioned it saying that the world is going to end on April 29. Trying to make things light for his fans and taking a jibe at the fake news, Ali Fazal shared a post on his Twitter handle and asked his fans whether they are ready for the asteroid hit or not.

So you all ready for the Asteroid Hit? — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 21, 2020

Netizens reaction on Ali Fazal's tweet is just rib-tickling

As soon as the Mirzapur star shared the post on social media, several fans of the actor shared hilarious remarks over the news. Some fans mocked the news while others were more concerned about the second installment of the Mirzapur series. There were some who even shared funny memes on the same.

One of the users wrote, “Bhai use pahle agar Mirzapur season 2 aa jata toh kam se kam aatma ko shanti toh mil jayegi. (If only we could get to see Mirzapur 2 before the asteroid hit then it would make our soul rest in peace). Another user who was completely unknown about the asteroid, asked Ali 'who is this asteroid?'

Another user wrote, “Asteroid is not hitting me at all ... It is just the same overconfidence that some of us were saying that I won't be affected by COVID-19.” Another user compared the asteroid hit to that with the much-loved series Mirzapur 2 and wrote, “So Kaleen bhaiya is renamed as asteroid now.” Take a look!

Bhai usse pahle agar mirzapur season 2 aa jata toh kam se kam aatma ko shanti toh mil jayegi — Ejaz Ali (@EjazAli432) April 21, 2020

Kon asteroid bhai? — Rajnish Chauhan (@IronManRC) April 21, 2020

Fearless now😂😂 — Narendra Modi fan (@Vivek29095925) April 21, 2020

Hum to bhul hi gaye the!!! — moonmoon (@HashtagM4) April 21, 2020

Asteroid is not hitting me at all ... It is just the same overconfidence that some of us were saying that i won't be affected by COVID-19 — Ashish Mishra (@AshishM65672257) April 21, 2020

So kaleen bhaiya is renamed as asteroid now — Ashish Mishra (@AshishM65672257) April 21, 2020

