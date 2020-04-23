Ali Fazal Shares 'I Love You Pumpkin' In Morse Code As Fans Wait For 'Mirzapur 2'

Ali Fazal has been uploading a lot of pictures and videos from his quarantine life. The actor has recently made it to the headlines for sharing a never-seen-before picture on his profile. The actor shared a picture that said “I Love You Pumpkin” in morse code. But it was not easy to figure out what the picture meant initially. The message was decrypted by a fan of his who has mentioned the translation in the comments section of the post. Read more to know about Ali Fazal’s recent Instagram post.

Ali Fazal shares an Instagram post in morse code

Ali Fazal recently uploaded a picture on his Instagram that had morse code on it. It was soon that a fan translated the picture for everyone. But a number of people have also taken to the comments section of the post. They have been sharing their excitement for Ali Fazal’s upcoming season of Mirzapur. They have been asking the actor about the release of Mirzapur 2 for a long time now. But there has been no official announcements for the same.

About Mirzapur

Mirzapur is an Indian television series that is available on the internet streaming platform, Amazon Prime. The show had managed to gain massive popularity amongst the viewers with just a single season of the show. The show stars popular faces of the industry like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal and Vikrant Massey. The series has been collectively directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh.

