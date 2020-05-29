Ali Fazal Leaves An Adorable Comment On Richa Chadha's New Profile Picture

Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal is completely in awe of her lady love and actress Richa Chadha. The actor recently expressed his love for his girlfriend's gorgeous profile picture on the Twitter handle. Richa shared her changed profile pic on the micro-blogging site and the actor who was left awestruck after watching it, could not control his excitement and poured his love over the same.

Richa took to her Twitter handle and shared a ravishing throwback picture where she can be seen acing the fashion game with retro sunglasses and long drop earrings. Ali after seeing the picture expressed his love for the same. He captioned the post with amazement while praising her beauty. Apart from Ali, several fans of Richa poured in their love for the profile picture and praised her beauty. One of the users pointed out at the sunglasses and hinted at that this might be Ali’s. Another user could not control his laughter after reading Ali’s comments and shared smiling emoticons. A third user called her “bholi Punjaban,” her character in the much-loved film Fukrey.

The two were planning to get married back in April of 2020. Unfortunately, they had to cancel all their wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the countrywide lockdown imposed by the government. In a recent interview, Richa Chadha opened up about her future wedding plans post the COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Richa Chadha opened up about her wedding plans with Ali Fazal once the COVID-19 lockdown ended. Richa revealed that she and Ali were organizing everything for their wedding by themselves. They only had to send out the invites, everything else had already been finalized by the two of them. However, they had to cancel everything due to the pandemic.

Sometime back, the Milan Talkies actor apologized to her lady love for not doing anything special for her this Ramzan. The actor had shared a picture on the special occasion while offering ‘adaab’ to his fans. He wrote in the caption that he was praying for all during the holy month which took all his time because of which he could not do anything special for his girlfriend.

