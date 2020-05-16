Ali Fazal Sheds Light On Rising Incidence Of Domestic Abuse; Urges Fans To Spread Love

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal recently took to Instagram to call out domestic violence and talk about its rise during the lockdown. He has also promoted a donation initiative for an NGO that has been raising funds to help the people distressed due to domestic violence. The initiative includes choosing two names and to try and understand their sufferings during such difficult times. He took up the names Fatima and Nandu according to the tagline written on the picture.

Ali Fazal opens up about domestic violence

Ali Fazal recently took to Instagram to express how grave the issue of domestic violence amid the lockdown is. He posted a picture of himself where he could be seen staring out of the window in the thought-provoking Instagram post. He also wrote a little note on the picture which said: “I am Fatima, I am Nandu, I am you today”.

In the caption for the post, Ali Fazal wrote that he is happy that he is able to lend his voice to such a strong and necessary cause. He wrote that the current times are very uncertain and unreal. He wrote: "Thank you @tiscaofficial for letting me lend my voice here Our times are very unreal. Yes this is our first pandemic. But within the dark shadows of this lockdown, lies the real pandemic and thats hate and abuse. How these infections spread across societies . Its a human trait gone wrong. Terribly. so many unheard voices and so many stories of agony at home. Today i take up their names because they suffer . I want to tell them i will try and understand that suffering. I will try and spread some love . I hope some of it goes their way and doesnt just remain a fad on instagram. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since the past 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence." (sic)

Ali Fazal mentioned that an NGO working for the victims of domestic violence since the past 20 years has been trying to raise funds to help them better. He urged his followers to click on their link and choose two names from the lot mentioned on their website. He also asked people to empathize and donate to help the cause. Have a look at the post from Ali Fazal’s Instagram here:

Image courtesy: Ali Fazal Instagram

