Ali Fazal Gives Perfect Mario Tribute To Mirzapur, Fans Cannot Stop Laughing Out Loud

Ali Fazal recently took to his Instagram handle to give his web series Mirzapur a Mario tribute. The moment he posted the video, his fans went crazy laughing in the comments section of the post. In the video, his character in the series is playing in the world of Mario and defeating his enemies thereafter. Take a look at this fun video shared by Ali Fazal.

Mario Avatar of Mirzapur

Ali Fazal gained more popularity for his promising role in the web series Mirzapur. He recently gave a fun tribute to Mirzapur by posting a video where the entire Mirzapur cast can be seen in the world of a popular video game, Mario.

In the video, Ali Fazal’s character is essaying the role of Mario while the other cast is playing the hurdles in his way. Meanwhile, popular dialogues from Mirzapur are being heard in the background. The video is being enjoyed by all Mirzapur fans. His fans are bursting out in laughter after watching the video as it is perfectly curated according to the plot of Mirzapur. In the caption, Ali Fazal asked his fans to watch what happens when Mirzapur enters the world of Mario. Take a look as to how the fans reacted to his post.

Also Read Ali Fazal's Random Appreciation Post For Richa Chadha Is All About Love; See Post

Mirzapur is a popular action thriller web series aired on Amazon Prime which interestingly depicts the reign of mafia dons and their rivalry. Famous actors have essayed vital roles in the series such as Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi and several others.

Also Read Ali Fazal, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer's 'Death On The Nile' New Images Out, Check Out

Ali Fazal’s Movies

Ali Fazal made his acting debut with a short role in an English movie, The Other End Of The Line. His Bollywood debut was in the movie 3 Idiots in which he had a small role to play. Thereafter he appeared in many movies like Always Kabhi Kabhi, Fukrey, Bobby Jassos, Baat Bann Gayi, Sonali Cable, to name a few. His acting was also appreciated in Khamoshiyaan, Fukrey Returns, Happy Bhaag Jayegi, among others. HHis portrayal of Guddu in the series Mirzapur garnered him tremendous popularity and fan following.

Also Read Ali Fazal Supports Partner Richa Chadha As She Takes Legal Action Against Payal Ghosh

Also Read Ali Fazal Shares New Stills From His Upcoming Film 'Death On The Nile'; Check It Out

Image source- Ali Fazal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.