Ali Fazal's Random Appreciation Post For Richa Chadha Is All About Love; See Post

Actor Ali Fazal recently took to Instagram to put up an appreciation post for Richa Chadha. He posted an adorable picture with the actor while speaking about her various qualities that he appreciates and adores. He also mentioned with the picture that he is randomly appreciating the love of his life without any specific reason or occasion. His fans have put up adorable comments for the couple as they love the sweet bond that they share.

Ali Fazal’s expressive post for Richa

Actor Ali Fazal recently posted an adorable picture with Richa Chadha with a heartfelt caption about everything he likes about her. In the picture posted, the actor is seen looking lovingly at Richa Chadha while they pose at close proximity. They are both dressed in leather jackets while they click a selfie while enjoying each other’s embrace. They both appear to be looking at each other with a lot of affection as they have an intense expression across their faces.

In the caption for the post, Ali Fazal has tagged Richa with the word ‘Saathi’ which translates to ‘soul mate’. He has written about how intellectual and empathetic Richa Chadha is on a general basis. He has mentioned that she has some cathartic empathy for every living soul on the planet. Ali Fazal is of the stance that he would like to learn a little from some of her qualities that leave him mesmerized every now and then. At the end of the caption, Ali Fazal has mentioned that he has a dubbing session scheduled for the very next day. Have a look at the sweet post on Ali Fazal's Instagram here.

Read Richa Chadha Asks People To 'underestimate' Her In Her New Post; Says 'That'll Be Fun'

Also read Richa Chadha Shares Lengthy Note About 'freedom' On 'International Day Of Democracy'

In the comments section of the post, actor Ali Fazal has received a lot of love from his fans for his way of expressing love. One of the internet users has mentioned how Ali and Richa set new couple goals for everyone around him. A few of his followers called him by his character name ‘Guddu Bhaiya’ while enquiring about the second season of Mirzapur. Have a look at the loving comments on Ali Fazal’s picture here.

Read Ali Fazal & 'Death On The Nile' Cast Pay Tribute To Agatha Christie On Her 130th Birthday

Also read Richa Chadha Posts Stunning Monochrome Portrait Of Herself, Fans Call It 'captivating'

Image Courtesy: Ali Fazal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.