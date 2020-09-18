Ali Fazal Shares New Stills From His Upcoming Film 'Death On The Nile'; Check It Out

Ali Fazal took to his Instagram today, on September 18, 2020, to share a picture with his Death on the Nile co-stars. The picture is from the sets of the movie and Fazal chose to share it with another one of his quirky captions. His fans also dropped in comments. Take a look.

Ali Fazal’s post featuring Russel Brand and others

The post was captioned as: ''Some boat shannanigans with the Killer Bunch on #DOTN #deathonthenile ... Russel brand’s dangling his feet on the end of the boat, so thats what am keepin a look out for.. we look out for each other right? Or maybe not!!!! ðŸ§ðŸ˜‰ðŸ¤­ðŸ¤¨''.

The picture had his Death on the Nile co-stars Gal Gadot, Russell Brand, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, and Dawn French. Fans of the actor applauded him for his success and being part of international projects. Have a look.

Fans' comments on Ali Fazal’s Instagram post

More about 'Death on The Nile'

Death on The Nile is a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express, a 2017 mystery-thriller. The movie is helmed by Kenneth Branagh who also reprises his role as Detective Hercules Poirot. The former was a massive success with the audience and critics. The ensemble cast of the movie features Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright in pivotal roles. The script of the sequel is also penned down by Michael Green, who wrote the script for the previous part as well. DOTN is set to hit theatres globally on October 23, 2020.

Ali Fazal on the work front

Ali Fazal was seen in Prasthanam alongside Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in 2019. He also played the titular role of Karan opposite Shriya Pilgaonkar in the Netflix film, House Arrest. Fazal also did a short film recently called Tasveer, which was released on August 18, 2020. Ali Fazal will be seen next playing the infamous character of Guddu Bhaiyya in the second season of Mirzapur, which will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 23, 2020, after a long wait of 2 years.

