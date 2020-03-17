Vicky Kaushal Or Ali Fazal, Whose Blazer With Bow Tie Look Is Your Favourite?

Vicky Kaushal and Ali Fazal are two hugely-adored actors from Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal started his acting career in 2012 by essaying a small role in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. On the other hand, Ali Fazal made his big-screen acting debut with one of Bollywood's iconic films, 3 Idiots.

While Vicky Kaushal recently announced that his next movie will be a biopic about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Ali Fazal is gearing up for his wedding. Ali and Richa Chadha have announced that they are tying the knot in April this year. During the Award season, Vicky and Ali Fazal, both opted for a stylish bow look. Let's take a look and check out who wore it better.

Vicky Kaushal's bow look

During the Filmfare Awards night, Vicky Kaushal donned a classic old school like suit-piece. The white suit and shirt were paired with black pants. The Uri actor kept it simple with a chic bow tie design. Check out Vicky's blue broach.

Ali Fazal's bow look

Ali Fazal turned up in a black suit-piece at the IIFA Awards. The Fukrey actor looked stunning in the pattern embedded outfit paired with floral printed loafers. In the award night look, Ali Fazal sported a western bow tie aka the type of Colonel Sanders' bow tie. Check out his look.

On the industrial front, Vicky Kaushal recently announced his upcoming biopic film about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film, titled Sam, will tell the life story of Sam Manekshaw, who is perhaps one of the most renowned Indian soldiers and was a war hero during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. On the other hand, Ali Fazal is all set to appear in his next Hollywood project. He is a part of the movie Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

