Ali Fazal Opens Up On His Student-webinar; Says 'It's Imperative To Hold Each Other'

In an interview with a leading news daily, actor Ali Fazal spoke about the lockdown’s effects on students and remarked that 2020 has been a tough year for kids with the future looking rather uncertain. The actor added that he will be doing a webinar soon with students of Doon School in collaboration with the educationist Nargish Khambatta. He also said that it is imperative to ‘hold each other’ in these tough times. Adding to the same, Ali Fazal mentioned that he will also speak about his own holistic education during the webinar and also speak about how his teachers at Doon including Khambatta encouraged and empowered him to pursue his dreams.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Remembers Mother As He Shares Old Pictures With Heartfelt Caption

Furthermore, Ali Fazal revealed that he will also talk about their productivity in lockdown, the multi-faceted nature of modern learning during the webinar. The actor added that a school is an integral part of a student’s social life and it would be a unique experience to chat with young people about their feelings in the lockdown. Adding to the same, Ali Fazal remarked that we are all a little anxious and a little unsure about where we are headed

Also Read | 'Mirzapur' Characters Guddu & Babloo Are Also His Real Family, Reveals Ali Fazal; See Pic

Ali recently made it to the news when the actor spoke about the postponement of his marriage with actor Richa Chadha in an interview with a news portal. He remarked that everyone’s life has been postponed because of the unprecedented crisis. Adding to the same, Ali Fazal hoped for people to come out of this as different individuals, a better system and a proper climate. Speaking about missing Richa, Ali Fazal told that he is happy being responsible by following the lockdown and social distancing rules.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Opens Up About His Wedding With Richa Chadha Being Postponed Due To Lockdown

On the professional front

Reportedly, Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal will be seen next in the third franchise of the hit film, Fukrey. Reportedly, the makers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are currently on the scripting stage of the much-awaited movie and as soon as the Coronavirus situation calms down in India, they shall start shooting for the film from October 2020. If everything falls in place, the audience will get to see the real-life couple once again back on the silver screen soon. Ali Fazal is also gearing up for the release of the second season of Mirzapur, which is set in the bylanes of the North Indian crime world.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Remembers Mother As He Shares Old Pictures With Heartfelt Caption

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.