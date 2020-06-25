Ali Fazal Remembers Mother As He Shares Old Pictures With Heartfelt Caption

Ever since Mirzapur fame actor Ali Fazal’s mother Uzma Saeed passed away, the actor is trying to capture his memories with his mother in photographs. Ali has been on a throwback spree lately after the huge loss and has been sharing several old moments that he spent with his mother. Recently, the actor shared a picture of both is parents on social media where her mother can be seen feeding a cake to his father.

Ali Fazal shares throwback memories of his mother

Ali shared the beautiful memories on his Instagram page wherein one picture, his parents can be seen spending quality time together while the other picture was a small poem in memory of his late mother. The poem read that “she never looked nice. She looked like art, and art wasn’t supposed to look nice; it was supposed to make you feel something.” While captioning the post, the actor praised his mother and wrote that she knew well to indulge in worldly affairs. Apart from this, the actor wrote concluded the post by writing that he will narrate the rest of the story about her mother next time when he feels the time is right to share.

His long-time girlfriend, Richa Chadha was the first one to drop a beautiful comment under the post and wrote, “Baby,” with a heart-shaped emoticon.

On June 22, 2020, Ali Fazal took to his official Instagram handle and posted photos of his mother in the wake of her demise. Over the week, the actor has been sharing photos of his mother. In one of the photos, fans can see a young Ali Fazal, and his mother, who is watching over him.

In the caption, Fazal wrote a quote by his mother Uzma Saeed, and penned his personal thoughts. He wrote, “All our cups are dealt with in different measures. Just drink your tea” - Uzma Saeed. He also added, “The tribal mind almost never falls in line, but one must know how to maneuver and sift through the consciousness and the subconscious to arrive at coherence and some version of the human condition. Scarcity of thought is a rare feat, we want to be able to leap against the push of time and float in thoughtlessness to reach a profundity that is mindful of its own misgivings. And then maybe, we may feel a little less mortal than most days. In other news, I must get back to the mint, the grind, the system until Polly puts another kettle on. Cheers to the unlearned. I present myself to you, a glimpse every day I will chip away in the name of ‘we buy you sell you buy we sell ‘. Bank account number, please. Lift the right leg and raise an eyebrow per favour. Cheeeeeeeeeeez”.



