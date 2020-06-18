Ali Fazal Thanks His Fans For The 'overwhelming Outpour Of Love' After His Mother's Demise

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal took to his social media and expressed gratitude towards fans who have been sending him positive messages. Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. According to reports, she breathed her last in Lucknow and passed away due to a quick succession of health complications. Ali Fazal took to his social media to thank his fans.

ALSO READ: 'Aagey Alfaaz Nahi Rahe': Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away; Actor Pens Heartfelt Note

Ali Fazal thanks his fans

Ali Fazal on Twitter wrote that he is thankful for the outpour of love. He even mentioned that it is overwhelming. In the post, Ali Fazal added that he is trying to cope up with his mother’s loss and added that he is trying to refer to her in the past tense. He stated that he will reply to everyone individually after he feels composed.

Thanking his fans, Ali Fazal wrote, “Thank you Everyone for this overwhelming outpour of love and support. Main dheere dheere sabko msg back karoonga. Just, abhi past tense ki aadat daal loon. Thank you again. This year needs only more of this love. Sabke liye. Duaaein.” [sic]

ALSO READ: 'Hang In There': Richa Chadha Consoles Ali Fazal After His Mother Passed Away In Lucknow

Thank you Everyone for this overwhelming outpour of love and support. Main dheere dheere sabko msg back karoonga. Just, abhi past tense ki aadat daal loon. Thank you again. This year needs only more of this love. Sabke liye. Duaaein. 🤡🤡 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 18, 2020

Ali Fazal is reportedly in Lucknow and he performed his mother’s last rites. After hearing about his mother’s demise, Ali Fazal had shared an emotional note on his Twitter account. In the post, he had called his mother the source of his creativity. He had even stated that she was his everything.

In the post, Ali Fazal wrote, “I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali.” [sic]

ALSO READ: Nimrat Kaur Mourns Death Of Ali Fazal's Mother: 'All My Love And Prayers To You'

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

Ali Fazal’s long-time girlfriend Richa Chadha also took to Twitter and consoled her beau. She shared a heart emoji and told Ali Fazal to ‘hang in there’, she also wrote ‘rest in peace Auntie’ after she found out about the news. Ali Fazal’s spokesperson has given a statement on the actor’s behalf.

The statement read:

Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Pens Down An Emotional Love Letter For Ali Fazal On Valentine's Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.