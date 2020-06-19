Ali Fazal Mourns His Mother's Death, Says 'will Never Get Closure With This Woman'

Ali Fazal paid an overwhelming and emotional tribute to his dear mother who passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday through a note of bittersweet memories and words addressed to her. He shared a cherished throwback photo with his late 'Amma' and penned his thoughts for her as he said, 'our secrets remain...in your diaries'.

"Yeh chand tasweeron mein bayaan nahi ho paayega. Lekin tasweerein hee hain - kuchh andar kuchh idhar. Will never get closure with this woman. There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see.. but you n i know , this world wasnt for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt. So meri maa, meri kitaab meri jaan, tu upar ek ghar basaana.. and i know how amazingly you would do it up.. and so. now you can. Am putting this picture because this is one if those few where we was chillin oh so chillin. And she told me i could use this one on social media. And also said “zyaada gyaan mat baatna, they don’t want to listen to you ham”, Kuchh aur tasweerein daalta hoon. Dont mind doston. Yeh sab mein apne liye archive banaata hoon idhar.".

'Mirzapur' actor Ali Fazal's mother, passed away on the morning on June 17, 2020, in Lucknow after a quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden, as per the reports. The sources inform that Ali Fazal is currently in Lucknow and performed the last rites.

The actor took to his Twitter handle to share a beautiful picture of his mother and wrote, "I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali." [sic]

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

Spokesperson statement on behalf of Ali Fazal

"Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point."

