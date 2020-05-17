Ali Fazal Reveals Wedding Plans With Richa Chadha, Says 'we Will Celebrate With The World'

Victoria and Abdul star Ali Fazal recently spoke to a local daily and revealed that he has planned to celebrate his impending marriage to actor girlfriend Richa Chadha in a big way, once the global coronavirus pandemic goes away. In the wake of COVID-19, the star couple had to postpone their wedding which was scheduled for April this year. Ali Fazal has said that the wedding has been delayed until further notice and that they want to celebrate with everyone once the world returns to its normal state.

In a statement, the couple’s spokesperson had said, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha who has been in a steady relationship for a few years now are currently away amidst the nationwide lockdown to fight Coronavirus. The actor, in an interview with a leading daily, confessed that the lockdown period would have been easier if he could visit her.

Fazal explained that if one took to the right precautions, people could go and meet their loved ones but currently, it is difficult as there are many restrictions and people aren't following the rules and are spotted without masks on the streets. What's the first thing Fazal would do once this is all was over and quickly comes the reply, 'Visit my mother'. Fazal said he wants to go home and spend time with his mother as half the year has been wasted in this tragic incident.

Fazal said that he always tried to go home during Ramzan, but the situation is inevitable. Mirzapur actor shared that apart from house chores, he has been keeping himself busy with writing and developing some scripts. With quarantining alone at his Bandra home, Fazal has been battling with anxiety and fear, but is happy that his friends, Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Chadha, are keeping his spirits up during these absurd times.

