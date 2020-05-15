Richa Chadha Reveals She Thought Her Career Was Over After 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'

Actor Richa Chadha made her Bollywood debut with the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008). She has also received many awards for her performances and one of her films received a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival. In 2012, Richa Chadha played a pivotal role in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. After the release of the movie, Richa Chadha revealed during an interview that she thought her career was over. Here’s why Richa Chadha thought so-

Richa Chadha revealed that she thought her career was over after Gangs of Wasseypur released

Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur received both critical acclaim and was loved by audiences. The film also became a stepping stone for many struggling actors back then. However, Richa Chadha, who played the character of Nagma Khatoon (Sardar Khan’s wife) in the movie, had to struggle a lot to break out of the stereotype of an on-screen mother. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Richa revealed that she had to convince the filmmakers to not cast her as an elderly woman, as she was just 25 years old.

The actor said that she thought her career was over after Gangs of Wasseypur. Post the film’s release, it was a struggle to break the image of an older woman. It was an uphill task to get the makers to meet Richa and make them believe that she looked starkly different from Nagma, said Richa Chadha. It highlights the sexism in our industry as Richa was not the only one ageing on screen. Now, Richa takes it as a sign that she played her part very well, but back then she was confused by the industry’s response.

