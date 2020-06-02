Ali Fazal Pens Heartfelt Note On Social Media Along With A Selfie

Amid coronavirus lockdown, it seems that Ali Fazal is disheartened with the casualties that are happening all around him. The actor shared a selfie on his social media and penned his emotions on the same. The Mirzapur actor tried to write a poem but eventually could not and ended up writing about how he has left with no motivation and inspiration to pen his thoughts on the Internet.

Ali Fazal pens his thoughts on social media

The actor shared a selfie which he clicked on his terrace and captioned by writing how he had deleted the poem which he had written to share with the post. Then the actor mentioned that he wrote a few lines to go with the picture but eventually got disheartened after reading it. He further explained that people who used to teach him are no more and those who are present to help him out are the ones who are not creative lovers.

Maine Kavita likhi, delete kardi. Pankti likhte hee maayusi chhaagayi samajhne waale rahe nahi, samjhaane waale kala se nahi, karmon se nahi, dandon se saaz baithaate hain. Nukta nukta nahi raha , goliyon ka chhed bana reh gaya. Yahi hai ab. Ban gayi poetry . Padhlo. pic.twitter.com/HkQ9cd7Lhq — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 2, 2020

Soon after Ali shared the post on his Twitter handle, several fans of the actor expressed their concerns over the mental status of the actor amid lockdown. One of the users raised her concern over the same and rote that probably Ali needs some help. Another user asked the actor about how is he spending his quarantine period at home. A third user who was so impressed by the actor and his talent that he asked him about the source of such talent. A fourth user chimed in and asked Ali about the reason for his sadness which the user wrote that he could make out from every line of the post.

How's your quarantine going? — 𝑯𝒂𝒛𝒆𝒍🌙 (@ha_zel58) June 2, 2020

Kaha se late h itna talent — Danish Iqbal (@Danish96Iqbal) June 2, 2020

Ha bhai sad to lag rahe ho — R@hul Bh@ti {GURJAR} 🇮🇳 (@GabruNawab) June 2, 2020

U need help.😁😁 — Amit Chaturvedi (@AmitCha05504627) June 2, 2020

The actor sometime back expressed love over the new profile picture of his lady love and actress Richa Chadha. Richa had shared her changed profile pic on the micro-blogging site and the actor who was left awestruck after watching it, could not control his excitement and poured his love over the same. She shared a ravishing throwback picture on her Twitter handle where she can be seen acing the fashion game with retro sunglasses and long drop earrings. Ali after seeing the picture expressed his love for the same. He captioned the post with amazement while praising her beauty.

