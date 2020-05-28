Tusshar Kapoor And Ali Fazal Among Celebrities To Put 'Throwback Thursday' Posts

Bollywood celebrities have been quite active on social media during the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown. A number of renowned personalities took to Instagram to post pictures from the time when life was simpler and less stressful. Here are a few celebrities who followed the #throwbackThursday hashtag this week.

Throwback Thursday posts by Bollywood celebs

1. Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor can be seen remembering the time when people could get out and buy a cup of coffee for themselves. In the picture posted, he can be seen posing in the car with a cup of coffee in his hand. He has written in the caption for the post that nowadays, he just makes coffee at home and yells out his own name incorrectly just to get the feels right. This throwback Thursday post has made quite a few people laugh as they have written in the comments section of the post.

2. Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal put up a throwback Thursday post with a dashing picture of himself. In the picture posted, he could be seen walking around in a messy background wearing a black suit. He can be seen wearing a pair of black leather shoes and shades in the attractive picture posted. In the background, steel rooftops can be seen covering a wall. Ali Fazal has mentioned in the caption for the post that the picture is old. He has gotten a lot of love for the picture in the comments section of the post.

3. Neeti Mohan

Neeti Mohan posted a bunch of pictures and videos on her official Instagram handle as a part of throwback Thursday hashtag. She can be seen enjoying in Australia in the fun pictures posted. She has mentioned that it was the first time that she held a Koala up so close in her hands. She also mentions that they also met the one Koala that is on actor Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram feed. She also posted pictures with the team there as she shared her experience from the place. Neeti Mohan has also mentioned that they saw a number of snakes, Koalas, and birds being treated at the place.

Image Courtesy: Tusshar Kapoor and Ali Fazal Instagram

