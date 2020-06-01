Ali Fazal Congratulates Soon-to-be Parents Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya, on May 31, took the Internet by storm after announcing the news of the arrival of his first baby with Natasa Stankovic. The sportsperson took to his social media to share the exciting news with the fans along with adorable pictures. Soon after the news went viral on the Internet, scores of celebrities thronged to the social media to extend their best wishes to the couple. Milan Talkies actor Ali Fazal was overjoyed to hear such brilliant news and poured in his love for the two.

Ali Fazal pours in love for soon-to-be parents

Ali took to his Twitter handle where he extended his best wishes and blessings to the soon-to-be parents and wrote how he was happy to hear such good news. At last, he prayed for their togetherness during such happy times. Hardik, earlier shared a picture of Natasa Stankovic with a baby bump on his Instagram page while sharing the beautiful news. In the caption, he wrote, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled about this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes." Pandya also shared a picture of the wedding ceremony which was elusive to his fans and followers all over the world. The skipper shared pictures of the ceremony on social media and revealed the news of the pregnancy through the caption.

Oiiii congratualtionsss the two of you!! @hardikpandya7 @Natasa_Official .. God bless . 🙏🏽🙏🏽. May love come your way. Lots of it. — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) May 31, 2020

Several other celebrities also poured in their love for the good news on social media after the pictures were shared by Hardik went viral. Suniel Shetty, Abhay Deol, Guru Randhawa, Karan Tacker, Virat Kohli were a few to name who showered their love on the loving couple. The news of Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya's engagement to Serbian model and actor Natasa Stankovic took the internet by storm on January 1 this year. Hardik Pandya had shared a picture from their vacation in January and captioned the pictures with an iconic Bollywood song, Mai Tera, Tu Meri. Ever since then, the duo has been shelling out major couple goals. Their social media updates speak volumes of their blooming love.

