Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, Maliaka Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Cute Couple Selfies To Make Your Day

While there are few Bollywood couples that have remained tight-lipped about their love affair, there are others who have made their relationship public. Be it Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal or Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor, these couples have time and again given major relationship goals to fans. Here is a collection of Bollywood cute couple selfies that took social media storm.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

In this picture, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha can be seen enjoying a romantic getaway with boyfriend Ali Fazal. The cute selfie appears to be taken at a beach. The adorable picture sees Richa Chadha kissing Alia Fazal’s forehead which made fans go gaga.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora kick-started 2020 by posting an adorable selfie on her Instagram. The selfie sees Malaika Arora kissing Arjun Rampal. While posting the selfie the diva captioned it as “Sun, Star, Light, Happiness, peace, tolerance…2020”.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can be seen making the most out of it. From spending time together to working out together, the duo seems to have a gala time. Ranveer Singh, took to Instagram, to share an after workout selfie with Deepika Padukone. Both the stars are all smiles in the photo. Check out the picture here:

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are spending time together amid coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Instagram, Shibani Dandekar was seen breaking the rule of social distancing and the selfie shared by her is a testimony to it. In the photo, Shhibani can be seen staring at the camera as she strikes a pose being close to Farhan. Farhan is looking away from the camera. Have a look at their picture here:

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra

Here, Anusha Dandekar can be seen enjoying a romantic getaway with her boyfriend Karan Kundra. The diva posted the picture saying that she loves how a picture can put a moment to pause. In the picture, Anusha and Karan both are looking away from the camera. See the adorable selfie shared by Anusha Dandekar here:

