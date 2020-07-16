Ali Fazal Pens Heartfelt Ode For His Mother On One Month Death Anniversary; See Post

Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of his mother. She passed away a month ago and the actor paid tribute to her as he penned down a heartfelt ode. The throwback pictures of the actor have been doing the rounds on social media. In the post shared by Ali Fazal, he uploaded an old picture with his mother where he is sitting next to her. He also uploaded a couple of solo pictures of his mother and a solo picture of himself.

Ali Fazal’s heartfelt note quoted Mir sahib:

“Simti hasee , batora jahaa.

Itta sa, ba faasla raha ..

Chook gaye guru.. wahaan taala laga.

Hairaan hairaan hairaani pareshani

Rahi hawa raha paani, paani.

Raheen woh raha main ,

Ya baka baka ya faani faani . Irshaad irshaad. Sher o shaayari shari..

kahaan tum yahaan main.

Wahaan tum waheen main.

Paresha hasi , paresha main.

Pareshaa zamaana - ba yeh thhee kahaani.

Ali Fazal’s Instagram post for his mother

Ali Fazal dubbing for Mirzapur 2

Recently, Ali Fazal had taken the social media by storm when he revealed that he had a dubbing session of Mirzapur season 2. He posted a bunch of pictures where he was seen dubbing for his character’s part from his home using a piece of kitchen equipment. The bunch of pictures also featured actors Shweta Tripathi, Rasika, and Divyendu V Sharmaa, amongst others.

The next season of the web series is an anticipated one and the fans of the show as well as the actors went gaga over the revelations made by the cast. Ali Fazal also wrote in the caption for the post that he is experiencing FOMO since he cannot meet his fellow workers. Have a look at the pictures from Ali Fazal’s Instagram, here.

On the professional front

Reportedly, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will be seen next in the third franchise of the hit film, Fukrey. According to a media portal, the makers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are currently working on the scripting stage of the upcoming movie. Soon, the real-life couple will be back on the silver screen soon. Ali Fazal is also gearing up for the release of the second season of Mirzapur, which is set in the bylanes of the North Indian crime world.

