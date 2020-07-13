Ali Fazal Shares Rare Picture With His Followers & It Features His Great Grandfather; See

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal recently took to Instagram to share a major throwback picture of his family. The picture is from the time he wasn’t born and his great grandfather was alive and healthy. He has explained how rare the picture is as it brings together the old and the young which have maintained the family tradition. The actor can be seen receiving a lot of love for the picture in the caption for the post.

Ali Fazal finds a rare picture of his family

Ali Fazal has lately been keeping his fans and followers entertained through various pictures and videos on social media. The actor recently posted a random picture of his family which, according to him, is very rare as it brings together people from different generations.

In the picture posted, his parents can be seen posing with his uncle while his ‘Nani’ and great grandfather sit on chairs. The picture has been taken as a proper family photograph where all of them can be seen posing in sober and light coloured traditional outfits. In the caption for the post, Ali Fazal has tried to give a small introduction to his family members. He has also revealed that his great grandfather was known by the name Khan Bahadur and Iqbal Ali.

Ali Fazal has also mentioned that this is actually a rare photograph of his extended family. Have a look at the picture posted on Ali Fazal’s Instagram here.

Ali Fazal had previously taken the Instagram by storm by revealing pictures from the dubbing session of Mirzapur season 2. He posted a bunch of pictures where he was seen dubbing for his part from his home using a piece of kitchen equipment. The bunch of pictures also feature actors Shweta Tripathi, Rasika, and Divyendu V Sharmaa, amongst others.

Since the next season of the web series is much-anticipated, the audience could be seen going gaga over the revelations made by the cast. He also wrote in the caption for the post that he is experiencing FOMO since he cannot meet his fellow workers. Have a look at the pictures from Ali Fazal’s Instagram, here.

Image Courtesy: Ali Fazal Instagram

