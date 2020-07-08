Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha's Fun Banter On Throwback Pics Is Too Adorable To Miss; Read

With the Coronavirus pandemic, celebration of any joyous occasion is likely to be different this year. In this time of crisis, several Bollywood stars have been expressing that they would like to return to normalcy in this gloomy time. Similarly, Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal is also at home praying for things to return to normal as he wants to go and meet the love of his life, Richa Chadha. The couple was going to get married in April of 2020 but had to call it off due to the ongoing pandemic. Recently, Ali Fazal took to his Instagram and shared throwback pictures of his vacation with Richa Chadha. The duo then had a small banter which is winning fans' hearts. Read here to know more.

Ali Fazal shares throwback pics

On July 8, he shared four pictures from the time when both he and Richa were on a vacation. In the first picture, we can see Ali having food. In the second post, he shared a video where Richa is seen behind a curtain which he then zoomed out to capture the beautiful scenery of his vacation destination. After this, he added a picture of the moon in the night sky and in the last pic he shared a post where he and Richa can be seen. Take a look at the posts here.

In the caption, the Fukrey actor wrote "@therichachadha Remember i told you i will bring Alice here, ... ðŸ¦„ðŸ¦„ðŸ¦„ðŸ¤¦ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ¤¬ðŸ¤¡ðŸ¤¡ðŸ‘‍ðŸ—¨". After which the banter started. Richa replied to this post and wrote "All we have to do, is call Cheshire Cat and leave a note for Alice. She’s enjoying the wonderland â¤ï¸". She also left two heart emojis on the post. After looking at this comment , Ali replied with a kiss emoji. Richa Chadha also shared the last picture on her Instagram story. take a look at it here.

The adorable couple had planned that they were going to get married in monsoon this year. But they had to postpone it due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ali Fazal recently lost his mother due to health complications in Lucknow. On the work front, Ali will be seen in films like Death on the Nile, Code Name: Johnny Walker and the second season of Mirzapur. On the other hand, Richa Chadha will be seen in the film Shakeela. She was last seen in Kangna Ranaut-led film Panga.

