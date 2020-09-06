Ali Fazal Playfully Chides Denzel Washington For Flirting With Richa Chadha; See Post

Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal has never shied away from expressing his love for his lady love Richa Chaddha on social media. Recently, Ali Fazal shared a quirky throwback picture on Twitter where he seems to get envious of American actor-director Denzel Washington for flirting with Richa Chadha at an event. The actor who is a dear friend of Denzel, playfully chided him in the post.

Ali Fazal playfully chides Denzel Washington

The actor shares a picture of the actor along with Richa who seems to be sharing a good moment with Denzel. Seeing his girlfriend playing around with others, Ali playfully wrote that he does not have any problem with Denzel Washington. He further wrote that though he loves Danzel he certainly did not seem to like the way Richa was playing around with the former. At last, he asked Richa to stop playing around more.

Read: Ali Fazal Engages In Funny Twitter Banter With Singer Aditi Singh Sharma

Read: Ali Fazal Sends Love To Judi Dench, Shares His Favourite Scene From 'Victoria And Abdul'

Why i have a problem with Denzel washington 🤭 i mean ay denzel, i love you but ahem!!! @RichaChadha .. bas bhi kijiye.. pic.twitter.com/5QMKNHMGhS — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 6, 2020

This beautiful post by the actor just predicts the amount of love he holds for the actress and the two are just inseparable. Sometime back, Richa Chadha delighted the fans with another adorable post with beau Ali Fazal. On September 3, Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from 2017's Venice Film Festival. Mentioning Ali Fazal in the caption, Richa Chadha wrote, "Ali Fazal made my heart swell with pride at the world premiere of Victoria and Abdul". In the Instagram post, Richa Chadha shared a throwback selfie with boyfriend Ali Fazal. While Ali can be seen in a black and white tuxedo paired with a black bow tie, Richa Chadha is stunned in a golden dress. In the caption, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor mentioned that she missed traveling and wished to travel freely again soon.

As per reports, the pair started dating within two years of Fukrey. However, a source told India Today that the couple decided to keep it low key for a while. In September 2017, during the 74th Venice International Film Festival, they made it official as Richa Chadha attended the premiere of Ali Fazal Hollywood film, Victoria and Abdul with him. The pair were set to tie the knot in April 2020. However, due to the current pandemic situation, they recently announced that they are pushing their wedding to next year, 2021.

Read: Richa Chadha Shares Throwback Pic With Ali Fazal, Says 'made My Heart Swell With Pride'

Read: Richa Chadha Shares Tips To Trap Ali Fazal's Character Guddu Bhaiya From 'Mirzapur'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.