Richa Chadha Shares Throwback Pic With Ali Fazal, Says 'made My Heart Swell With Pride'

Richa Chadha once again delighted the fans with another adorable post with beau Ali Fazal. On September 3, Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from 2017's Venice Film Festival. Mentioning Ali Fazal in the caption, Richa Chadha wrote, "Ali Fazal made my heart swell with pride at the world premiere of Victoria and Abdul". Take a look at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Instagram post of Venice Film Festival.

Richa & Ali at 2017's Venice Film Festival

In this Instagram post, Richa Chadha shared a throwback selfie with boyfriend Ali Fazal. While Ali can be seen in a black and white tuxedo paired with a black bow tie, Richa Chadha stunned in a golden dress. In the caption, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor mentioned that she missed travelling and wished to travel freely again soon.

As per reports, the pair started dating within two years of Fukrey. However, a source told India Today that the couple decided to keep it low key for a while. In September 2017, during the 74th Venice International Film Festival, they made it official as Richa Chadha attended the premiere of Ali Fazal Hollywood film, Victoria and Abdul with him.

Richa Chadha's caption read as-

A socially distant Venice film festival began today... this picture from 2017 is when main man @alifazal9 made my heart swell with pride at the world premiere of Victoria and Abdul. 💕❤️seems like it was eons ago... I hope we can travel freely again soon

Richa Chadha's outfit

Richa Chadha wore a classic red carpet gown for the event. She glazed in a straight golden gown. The royal looking attire had a glittery design on it. Richa's outfit was designed by Krésha Bajaj Zaveri. For makeup, she opted for simple party makeup with red lip colour. Her hair was left open and curled at the edges.

She accessorized her red carpet outfit with a pair of long diamond dangles and a small clutch. Sharing the picture of her look on Instagram, the actor wrote "Twas also the night of this luminous gown by @kreshabajaj ! 💕". The designer also reacted with a comment, "My all time favorite". Check out the pictures below.

