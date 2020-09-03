Ali Fazal Sends Love To Judi Dench, Shares His Favourite Scene From 'Victoria And Abdul'

Ali Fazal's British comedy-drama Victoria and Abdul was premiered at the 74th Venice Film Festival, three years ago, on this day, September 3. Celebrating the biopic's three year anniversary, Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt message with his co-actor, Judi Dench. The actor posted a still of his favourite part from the film. Take a look at Ali Fazal's Instagram post celebrating Victoria and Abdul's premiere anniversary.

Ali Fazal sends love to Judi Dench

In this still, Abdul, played by Ali Fazal can be seen kneeling and touching Victoria aka Judi Dench's cheeks, while sat on a bench by the riverside. Ali stunned in a traditional blue lining print outfit, while Judi Dench was styled in a black gown with a black hat. In the caption, Ali Fazal penned a loving note. He also announced OTT platforms streaming his film Victoria and Abdul.

Ali Fazal's caption read as -

Sometimes all it takes is a kneel and a touch!! This part is one of my favourite moments from the film Victoria and Abdul! Sending lots n lots of love to you Judi.

- Munshi.

.

.

America - i think we got this playing on @hbomax there and was also streaming on @hulu .. so have a good time folks

i dunno why @netflix_in removed it.. for good reasons i hope. Hehe.

Netizens say 'outstanding work'

Not only fans and followers but several celebrities have also commented on Ali Fazal's Instagram post. Dancer-actor Lauren calls the film, "Epic". While Amyra Dastur commented, "You made me cry in this film!", Nimrat Kaur applauded the film saying, "Everything!".

One of the users wrote, "boy! Was I in for a pleasant surprise! Loved your work ðŸ˜˜ I further researched on this piece of history after watching the movie... quite intriguing". Another netizen reacted, "Victoria and Abdul" is one of the finest movie of your'sðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ".

Image Credits: Ali Fazal Instagram Comments

About 'Victoria and Abdul'

Victoria & Abdul is a biopic of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom and her Indian Muslim helper Abdul Karim. The film is based on the book of the same name written by Shrabani Basu. Released in the year 2017, the film is helmed by Stephen Frears and written by Lee Hall.

Victoria and Abdul cast ensemble boats Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Michael Gambon, Eddie Izzard, Tim Pigott-Smith, and Adeel Akhtar. The film's box office collection grossed over $65 million worldwide.

