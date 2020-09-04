Ali Fazal Engages In Funny Twitter Banter With Singer Aditi Singh Sharma

Recently, actor Ali Fazal took to his Twitter account to post a question asking about when to wake him up. He wrote, “You know when to wake me up?? Come on!! Anyone?” Interestingly, singer Aditi Singh Sharma ended up having a cute Twitter banter with Ali Fazal. She replied to the tweet and answered his question saying, “when September ends”.

Ali Fazal was quick enough to respond to Aditi Singh Sharma as he asked her things won’t work like that, she needs to make a cover song on the same. Aditi Sharma agreed to Ali Fazal’s request and said that she would especially sing this song for him. This conversation between Ali Fazal and Aditi Singh Sharma was in context to the song Wake Me Up When September Ends by Green Day. Take a look at this Twitter banter between the actor and Aditi.

👍🏽👍🏽Aise nahi chalega, aapko ek cover gaana padega iska. 😉😉😉 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 3, 2020

Ali Fazal's thankyou note for athlete friend

On August 28, Ali Fazal wrote a thank you note to his athlete friend Ayesha Billimoria. Sharing a picture, featuring him along with her on a race track, the actor wrote a heartwarming caption. Ali Fazal's caption read, "We’ve championed each-other for a long time. And i know ure there for me as i am for u. Love you meri jaan.. may the 4 take the world over !!! Also , not cool, dont make me tear up on an insta post". He concluded the post and wrote, "Ok, see you back on the track .. i’ll try not looking back". Scroll down to take a look at Ali Fazal's latest Instagram post:

On the work front

On the work front, Ali Fazal's upcoming movie Death on The Nile, which is based on a novel of Agatha Christie by the same name, is releasing globally on October 23, 2020. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Death on the Nile is a sequel to 2017's mystery thriller Murder on the Orient Express, which was a massive success. It also marks the return of the director as Detective Hercule Poirot.

The star-studded cast includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Michael Green who was the screenwriter for Murder on the Orient Express also returns to write the script for Death on the Nile. Ali Fazal was also featured in Tasveer, a short film released on August 18, 2020. Ali Fazal will also portray his iconic role of Guddu Bhaiya in the upcoming season Mirzapur 2. The season will be premiered on October 23, 2020.

