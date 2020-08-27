Richa Chadha Shares Tips To Trap Ali Fazal's Character Guddu Bhaiya From 'Mirzapur'; Watch

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha recently shared an Instagram story on beau Ali Fazal. Ali Fazal is all geared up for his upcoming releases with Mirzapur 2 and Death on The Nile, both of which will be releasing on October 23rd. Richa who often shares posts about Ali recently shared a fun tip to trap Guddu Bhaiya from Mirzapur. Take a look at her today's Instagram story.

ALSO READ| Ali Fazal Announces Upcoming Project With Avani Rai In Latest Instagram Post

Richa Chadha shares insights on Guddu Bhaiya of Mirzapur

Richa Chadha took to Instagram to share a fun video of the Mirzapur star Ali Fazal. She captioned her post saying "How to catch Guddu bhaiya?" Take a look at her Instagram post where Richa is indicating the one thing that can help people to catch Guddu. She also added the song Ande Ka Funda as the background score of the hilarious video.

Ali Fazal starrer Mirzapur made a lot of news when it released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Mirzapur 2 is one of the most highly awaited web series in India. The first season was released in 2018 and garnered much appreciation from the audiences. The cast of the show also received praises for their performances. The Mirzapur 2 cast will feature several actors reprising their roles from the first instalment, while a few new names would also be joining the second season.

Image courtesy: Richa Chadha Instagram story

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha reportedly met each other on the sets of Fukrey (2013), and their romance started brewing. The pair were set to tie the knot in April 2020. However, due to the current pandemic situation, they recently announced that they are pushing their wedding to next year, 2021.

ALSO READ| Richa Chadha Shares Candid Video Of Beau Ali Fazal & Says 'I Got You'; Watch

ALSO READ| 'Mirzapur 2' Cast Includes Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi And Others; Know Their Characters

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on the work front

Panga actor Richa Chadha would be next seen in the movie Bholi Punjaban. While Ali Fazal, who was recently seen in a short film Tasveer, has an upcoming project with the cinematographer Avani Rai. Ali Fazal is also geared up for his upcoming movie Death on The Nile, which is based on a novel of Agatha Christie by the same name. His hit web series titled Mirzapur 2 would also be releasing on the same day as the Death on The Nile.

ALSO READ| Ali Fazal Among The ‘happy People’ Of 'Death On The Nile' Cast As They Catch Up; See Post

Promo Image courtesy: Richa Chadha Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.