Ali Fazal Shares This Singer's Song From 'Mirzapur' Season 1, Calls It "immortal Piece"

The song Varoon from Mirzapur was one of the most loved romantic songs from the series. Despite having limited songs, this particular song managed to stick with the viewers who watched the series. Thus, Ali Fazal took to Instagram to share the name of the person behind the song for the series. The actor revealed the singer to be Romy and shared a snippet from when he was recording the song.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Gives Perfect Mario Tribute To Mirzapur, Fans Cannot Stop Laughing Out Loud

Ali Fazal shares song sung by Romy for Mirzapur season one

Also Read | Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Share New 'Mirzapur 2' Posters With Stinging Dialogues

Fans instantly reminisced the series and felt connected with the story from season one of the show. Mirzapur Season one came off as a dark and gritty series; however, it did have elements of pure comedic brilliance and heart-warming sequences like these. Thus, to amplify the situation further, the song Varoon was heard when Sweety marries Guddu in a court ceremony. The romance between the two finally ends up in marriage and thus serves as a positive outcome for the characters of Guddu and Sweety in the series.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Opens Up About His Thoughts On Colour-blind Casting; Read More

Despite the happiness is short-lived, due to the events which follow later, fans loved the song and its lyrics. Thus Ali Fazal shared the artist behind the memorable song and also credited the lyricist and the music composer for Varoon. People showered love for the song and reminisced the first Mirzapur season. Fans also had several nice things to say about the artist in the comments section, where Ali Fazal shared his video.

The second season of Mirzapur will be coming exclusively on Amazon Prime. Fans are especially excited for this series as they had been waiting for a long time. The OTT platform has teased the long wait for a while and thus fans are excited to have Mirzapur for its second season. As per the trailer of the series, Mirzapur 2 will be picking up from where it left off in the first season. The death of Guddu’s brother and wife came off as a tragic shock to him. It also crippled him and thus he now seeks vengeance along with the sister of Sweety. Mirzapur 2 will also see a few new faces for the series and thus fans are extremely excited for the series.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Bags Another Hollywood Project As Lead After 'Death On The Nile'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.