Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Share New 'Mirzapur 2' Posters With Stinging Dialogues

Ever since the makers of the highly anticipated web series Mirzapur 2 have released the trailer, the stars are piquing the curiosity of the fans with several posters from the show. With the release of the series coming closer every day, the star cast is treating fans with amazing look poster from the film while revealing something extra about their shady characters in the second installment of the series. Ali Fazal shared a new poster on Twitter where he described his rage for the people who were forgiven in the first season. Apart from Ali, Shweta Tripathi Sharma also shared a new poster where she can be seen getting into the skin of a gangster to seek revenge and sit on the throne of Mirzapur.

Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi share Mirzapur 2 posters

Ali Faza who plays the character of Guddu Bhaiya in the series is seen showing his anger in the poster while making a stance of attacking someone with his underarm crutches stick. Explaining more about his rage, the poster read, “Leaving you alive was the biggest mistake.” Ali captioned the post and wrote that he is set to return soon and will do anything to seek revenge as he has nothing to lose now. For the unversed, the actor in the captioned referred to his wife Sweety Gupta which was played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, and his brother Bablu Pandit played by Vikrant Massey who were killed in the first season.

On the other hand, Shweta Tripathi Sharma who plays the role of Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu shared a poster on Instagram where she can be seen lying on the floor while firing a gun on someone. The poster while describing her action read, “This time, the city will be ruled by the younger sister.” While captioning the post, the Raat Akeli Hai actress wrote that she has promised her father and at any cost, she will fulfill it.

Meanwhile, after a long wait, Amazon Prime Video has finally released the first trailer of Mirzapur Season 2 and left the frenzy fans excited to watch their favoruite actors once again. The trailer of the film which is high on action-packed sequences revolves around revenge and politics as the deceased persons’ partners Golu (Shweta Tripathi) and Guddu (Ali Fazal) will take up arms against Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son Munna (Divyendu) and their gang. The trailer shows the fight between the best to rein and rule the throne of Mirzapur.

