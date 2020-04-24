Ali Fazal Reveals How He Went On To Propose Love Of His Life, Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who were to tie the knot in April 2020 before the lockdown was announced, have been the talk of the town for quite a long time. Fans often wonder how did the relationship begin. As per reports, the duo met in Casablanca on a shoot. It was also reported that Ali Fazal got into a fight with the local authorities and it was Richa Chaddha who bailed him with her conversational skills.

The duo has also shared the screen space in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns and often prefers to keep their love life private but their adorable social media posts and romantic getaways make fans go gaga about it. The actor recently opened up about how he went down on one knee to propose his better half.

Ali Fazal proposed to Richa Chadha

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Ali Fazal revealed how he went on to propose his soulmate. He revealed that it all happened out of the blue where everything was completely unplanned. He said that he did not even have a ring when he proposed her. He said that he just knew that it was the right time with the perfect spot and he did not want to miss the chance.

Ali Fazal also revealed that the two had already discussed marriage before, yet he was scared. He said that it was very sweet. And this is the first time he has spoken about it. He said no matter how close one is with their loved one, the fear will always be there. He said that what if the girl says, ‘Sorry yaar... Ek minute rakhna zara’. The two are currently at their respective homes maintaining social distancing. The actor also revealed that he is missing Richa Chadha a lot and wishes to meet her soon.

