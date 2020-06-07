Ali Fazal's Quirky Post 'from The Future' Has Grunge, Black Sunglasses And More; See Pic

Ali Fazal is breaking free from the trend of posting throwback pictures from the archives that most of the Bollywood celebrities have taken to while under lockdown imposed due to coronavirus. The Victoria & Abdul actor took to his social media to share a photo 'from the future' as he posed for the camera flaunting a new quirky look. Ali shared a dark and grungy picture of himself sporting black sunglasses and captioned the post, "Everybodys been putting photos from pehle, so this one here is from the future. Take care."

The rest of the caption written by the actor seems as unpredictable as the future. The Mirzapur actor continued, "#Airborne mega tron guaco blast..! The discussion was what the national food is in india! Like whats the national dish? Hard question. Answer will be worthy of party logo.".

Have a look:

The actor has been keeping his fans and followers on social media updated and entertained with quirky and heartfelt posts throughout the lockdown. Ali Fazal had scheduled his wedding to Fukrey actor and long time girlfriend Richa Chadha in April this year but it has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak throughout the world. In fact, the duo has been apart ever since the nationwide lockdown has been implemented and has often expressed their love for each other through their social media updates.

Ali Fazal recently spoke to a local daily and revealed that he has planned to celebrate his impending marriage to actor girlfriend Richa Chadha in a big way, once the global coronavirus pandemic goes away. The actor had announced that the wedding has been delayed until further notice and that they want to celebrate with everyone once the world returns to its normal state.

In a statement, the couple’s spokesperson had said, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

