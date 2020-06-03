Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha & Others Donate PPE Gear To Frontline Workers; See Pics

Ali Fazal along with a few other celebrities has sent out a shipment of top-grade PPE gear to the frontline led staff at the Rural Hospital, Amravati. The actor took to his social media account and thanked everyone who contributed towards ensuring that medical staff fighting the COVID 19 are safer. The actor even revealed the names of the celebrities who had contributed towards the same.

Ali Fazal wrote in the post that it was a satisfying feeling to see things play out and thanked everyone who contributed towards making it happen. Many of those people were the actor's friends and some of them were his fans. The actor further wrote that he knows it is not enough and the work needs to keep going, he was glad that he could be of some help.

The actor highlighted how a cyclone is about to hit Mumbai today after years. He encouraged his fans to stay strong and face the cyclone too like they have been facing everything this year. Ali Fazal further said that more hands are needed to make more contributions and donations for COVID 19 pandemic.

Ali Fazal revealed that along with him, Richa Chadha, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Vir Das, and Farhan Akhtar donated to the medical staff. The actor revealed that Atul Kasbekar led them into making the contributions. He even asked his fans to make some contribution to the same. Check out the post below.

Fan reactions to Ali Fazal's post

As soon as the post went up, fans flooded it with their comments. There were several fans who appreciated the actors for their efforts and sent them love. One fan even sent love from the hospital, the boxes had been shipped to. Check out some of the fan comments below.

On another note, Ali Fazal has been doing his part to keep his fans motivated during the lockdown. The actor keeps updating his social media handles and keeps his fans posted about his life during the lockdown. On the work front, Ali Fazal had garnered a lot of appreciation for his performance in Mirzapur as Guddu. The actor was also seen in House Arrest, where he was the lead actor. Other than that, he will be seen in an upcoming American mystery thriller film, Death Of the Nile which is directed by Kenneth Branagh.

